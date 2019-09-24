The global femoral prostheses market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Significant improvements in implant materials and processing methods have made the implants more dependable, durable and long-lasting. Companies are increasing their R&D efforts to develop new femoral head prostheses materials. Also, significant improvements in the stem surface processing technologies are enabling the fixation of cement less femoral stems which will lead to better outcomes. Thus, advances in the femoral prostheses will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The femoral prostheses market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Femoral Prostheses Market: Increasing Focus on Robotic Hip Replacement Surgeries

Robotic platforms are increasingly being used to customize procedures as per the patient's unique anatomy. In addition, surgical robots enable the surgeries to be performed with lesser damage to the surrounding tissues with smaller incisions and minimal blood loss. Furthermore, the implants placed using robotic surgeries function effectively over long periods. Thus, deployment of surgical robots for hip replacement surgeries will boost the growth of the femoral prostheses market in the upcoming years.

"Apart from the increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries, the growing number of femoral prostheses replacement procedures and rising demand for short stems among young patients are some of the major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Femoral Prostheses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global femoral prostheses market by product (femoral stems and femoral heads) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This can be attributed to factors including the increasing adoption of advanced femoral prostheses, improved healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and a growing number of hip replacement surgeries in the region.

