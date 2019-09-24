Canadian Debate Production Partnership: Themes and Formats of Federal Leaders' Debates to be Announced Sept. 30

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / The Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) will announce the themes and formats of the upcoming federal leaders' debates at a press conference on Monday, September 30 in Ottawa.

At that time, representatives from the six political parties participating in both debates will take part in a draw to determine the speaking order and stage position of the leaders.

What: Announcement of themes and formats for the federal leaders' debates

When: 11:00 ET

Monday, September 30, 2019

Where: National Press Theatre

150 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5A4

All six federal political party leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission have confirmed participation in the debates: Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada), Andrew Scheer (Conservative Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Elizabeth May (Green Party of Canada), Maxime Bernier (People's Party of Canada).

The Oct. 7 English debate will be moderated by Rosemary Barton from CBC News, Susan Delacourt from the Toronto Star, Dawna Friesen from Global News, Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News, and Althia Raj from HuffPost Canada. Each moderator will guide a distinct section of the debate.

The Oct. 10 French debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada, with the participation of Hélène Buzzetti from Le Devoir, Patricia Cloutier from Le Soleil, François Cardinal from La Presse, and Alec Castonguay from L'actualité.

About the CDPP

In May, the Leaders' Debate Commission issued a request for proposal, seeking bidders to produce the English and French debates. Nine media outlets formed the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) and won the contract to produce the two debates.

CDPP partners offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print, and digital platforms. The CDPP is:

CBC News

Radio-Canada

Global News

CTV News

Toronto Star and Torstar chain

HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec

La Presse

Le Devoir

L'actualité

Additional distribution partners include:

OMNI Television

APTN

CPAC

Groupe Capitales Médias

Groupe V Médias

Yahoo! Canada

The CDPP will ensure that each debate is:

Free to stream and broadcast in its entirety. Access requests will be fulfilled through a release process managed by the CDPP.

Widely distributed on television, radio, digital, and social streaming platforms to ensure access to a broad cross-section of Canadians across the country, on the platform of their choice.

Available in ASL, LSQ, closed captioning, and described video.

Available in English, French, some Indigenous languages, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Punjabi, and Italian.

