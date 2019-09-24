C5 Accelerate (C5A), a global business accelerator based in Washington, DC, will host its first annual Cyber Space Panel on October 18, 2019.

Hosted at the iconic Newseum on Pennsylvania Avenue, the event will feature panel discussions and fireside chats in front of an audience of corporate, government, academic and entrepreneurial leaders and investors.

The event will explore the emerging trends in cyber and space, with some of the leading global experts and businesses in the field, including:

ADM Mike Mullen, USN (ret.) former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

The Honorable Mike Rogers, former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee;

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium, the world's only truly mobile satellite communications company;

Mark Testoni, CEO of SAP NS2, focusing on powering the secure enterprise through tailored solutions that leverage some of industry's best software tools and most talented humans;

David Williams, CEO of ArQit, the groundbreaking security and blockchain-focused space start-up leveraging laser technology to revolutionize the transfer of secure data;

Mike O'Connor, CEO of Satelles, providing unique global time and location solutions that are completely independent from, yet complementary to, GPS.

Kurt Scherer, Managing Partner, C5A, commented, "The space economy sector is growing rapidly the market is forecast to scale to more than $1 trillion by 2040 but it is also fast becoming the battleground for cyber threats. The need to protect space is therefore increasingly crucial in order to develop a secure data ecosystem, and one that cannot be ignored. This complex challenge requires a convening of global space and cyber leaders from multiple arenas, including corporate, policy, military, academic, and entrepreneurial; together, with the catalyst of venture capital, we can find the most innovative solutions to address this challenge."

The Cyber Space Panel will also see the startups from C5A's latest accelerator program, the Network Accelerator, pitch their business to experienced venture capital investors. It comes at the end of an intensive three-week program with corporate collaborators, mentors and industry leaders that is hand-tailored to help the startups scale their business.

The Network Accelerator is C5A's 6th accelerator program with a focus on startups working in space and cyber. It gives early stage, growth-driven companies access to education, mentorship, investors and business development support drawn from C5A's extensive, unparalleled global strategic network.

