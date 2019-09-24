The "Operator Business Services: Poland Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operator business services revenue in Poland is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for IoT connectivity and ICT services.

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Poland for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services such as security, unified communications, and public and private cloud services.

The report highlights that operator enterprise revenue in Poland is expected to grow between 2018 and 2023 and identifies the key drivers behind this trend.

It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security, co-location and hosting, private cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

The report is based on several sources, including data from operators, the Office for Electronic Communications (UKE), Statistics Poland and a 2017 survey on enterprises' telecoms and ICT usage.

This report contains:

Forecasts for operator services to businesses of all sizes, including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting

An estimate of the total market for these other business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service

Quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

Research Coverage

Segments

Micro (0-9 employees)

Small (10-49 employees)

Medium (50-249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)

Services

Mobile

Voice, messaging and handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)

Fixed

Narrowband and VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps

Traditional managed services

IoT connectivity

Pay TV

Other Business Services

Unified communications

Security

Co-location and hosting

Private cloud

Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management

Who Should Read this Report?

Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.

Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.

Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Operator Business Revenue in Poland Will Grow Between 2018 and 2023, Driven by Increasing Demand for IoT Connectivity and ICT Services

Forecast Results

Operator business revenue in Poland will increase during the forecast period, and mobile IoT revenue will be the most-significant contributor to this growth

Medium-sized and large businesses will deliver revenue growth; large enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' business revenue

Growth of IoT connectivity revenue will drive a marginal increase in mobile services revenue in Poland during the forecast period

Operator revenue from fixed services in Poland will grow marginally during the forecast period, driven by increasing IoT and dedicated connectivity revenue

The number of business fixed data connections in Poland will increase between 2018 and 2023, along with demand for higher-bandwidth services

The addressable market for other business services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions

The key other business services markets addressed by operators in Poland are co-location and hosting, security and SaaS

The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is currently worth around PLN30 billion



Forecast Methodology Assumptions

Presentation of Results

Market Definition

Modelling Approach

Mobile Services

Fixed Services

Other Business Services

Broader IT Categories

