Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
24.09.19
14:50 Uhr
11,860 Euro
+0,070
+0,59 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,550
11,800
18:35
11,530
11,620
18:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR11,860+0,59 %