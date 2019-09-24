

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory.



Currently, the major averages are all in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming its counterparts. While the Nasdaq is down 67.12 points or 0.8 percent at 8,045.34, the Dow is down 50.74 points or 0.2 percent at 26,899.25 and the S&P 500 is down 8.55 points or 0.3 percent at 2,983.23.



Stocks turned lower following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 125.1 in September from a downwardly revised 134.2 in August.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to dip to 133.0 from the 135.1 originally reported for the previous month.



Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said an escalation in trade and tariff tensions in late August appears to have rattled consumers.



'However, this pattern of uncertainty and volatility has persisted for much of the year and it appears confidence is plateauing,' Franco said.



She added, 'While confidence could continue hovering around current levels for months to come, at some point this continued uncertainty will begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion.'



The disappointing data offset early buying interest generated amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiations between the two economic superpowers will resume in two weeks in Washington.



Mnuchin said during an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.



The Treasury Secretary also revealed during a meeting at the United Nations that the U.S. had called off a trip by Chinese officials to U.S. farms last week, although the news seemed to come as a surprise to President Donald Trump.



'We didn't want there to be any confusion,' Mnuchin explained. 'They're going to reschedule that at a different time. The timing didn't work.'



Reports the Chinese trade negotiators had canceled the scheduled visit to U.S. farm states contributed to a sharp drop by stocks last Friday.



Sector News



Oil service stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 3.9 percent.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a notable decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for November delivery sliding $0.90 to $57.74 a barrel.



Significant weakness has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Biotechnology, natural gas and brokerage stocks have also come under pressure, while interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw modest strength during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ticked up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4 basis points at 1.668 percent.



