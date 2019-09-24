Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the sale of its 49% interest in the Scadding Project ("Scadding") to MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) ("MacDonald Mines"). (See Release "Currie Roes Resources Inc - Scadding Project Update" dated 30th April, 2019)

The transaction has now closed and the Company has transferred all titles (Claims) to MacDonald Mines. MacDonald has completed the issue of 8,000,000 ordinary shares to Currie Rose and the cash payment of $50,000 to Currie Rose.

MacDonald Mines has a work obligation of $1.5m over a three-year period and Currie Rose will retain its existing 3% NSR and its $2,000,000 commercial production payment as follows:

Reduce the NSR from 3% to 2.5% on payment of $2,000,000 (on reaching commercial production)

Provide a buyback provision on 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to become a major shareholder in MacDonald Mines and look forward to positive news flow from the planned exploration of the Scadding Project now the transaction has closed."

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com.

