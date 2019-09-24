Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYSQ ISIN: CA2319005070 Ticker-Symbol: CDVM 
Frankfurt
20.09.19
08:00 Uhr
0,028 Euro
0,000
-0,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC0,028-0,36 %