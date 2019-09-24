Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.6107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1007000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 21153 EQS News ID: 879165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2019 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)