Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2019 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 206.8217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86853 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 21165 EQS News ID: 879189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

