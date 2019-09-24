LIDDS AB: LIDDS: Wikow Invest is still the biggest shareholder in LIDDS (publ)

UPPSALA, SWEDEN. LIDDS AB (publ) - Due to a technical error by a market data provider, Wikow Invest was removed as largest shareholder in Top 10 tables at several trading and information sites over the past few days. LIDDS has informed these sites and the error will be corrected shortly. Wikow Invest remains a ca 8,5 % shareholder in LIDDS AB

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46



LIDDS AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

Attachment