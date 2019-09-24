Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Berlin
24.09.19
18:46 Uhr
1,690 Euro
-0,220
-11,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
24.09.2019 | 19:05
(96 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS: Wikow Invest is still the biggest shareholder in LIDDS (publ)

UPPSALA, SWEDEN. LIDDS AB (publ) - Due to a technical error by a market data provider, Wikow Invest was removed as largest shareholder in Top 10 tables at several trading and information sites over the past few days. LIDDS has informed these sites and the error will be corrected shortly. Wikow Invest remains a ca 8,5 % shareholder in LIDDS AB

For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, +46


LIDDS AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment

  • The news in PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2670dac-2feb-47bc-a1c7-4b164fc1b632)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)