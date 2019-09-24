Elgiloy Specialty Metal: High Performance Strip and Wire Alloy Manufacturer to Appear at Tradeshows

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Elgin, IL-based Elgiloy Specialty Metals is excited to announce that they will be attending both the SMI Metal Engineering eXpo (MEE) and the Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis events in October. Specifically, the company will be represented by members of their Strip and Wire Divisions.

Elgiloy Specialty Metals will be at the SMI Metal Engineering eXpo on October 1-3, 2019, at the Pittsburgh Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. All interested parties are invited to stop by Booth #636 to speak with the company's representatives and view the products they have on display.

The SMI Metal Engineering eXpo is considered the leading, global confluence for spring makers, metal stampers, wire formers, and suppliers of these items in the precision spring manufacturing industry. While it has proudly served as a base within which exhibitors could share and extoll the benefits of their products and manufacturing processes, it also gives all attendees the incontestable ability to communicate with and learn from the expert and resourceful community that exists as part of the Spring Manufacturers Institute (SMI).

This year's iteration of the Metal Engineering eXpo will see the event held in Pittsburgh, a city that is famous for its history as a cornerstone of heavy industry and its new, growing presence at the forefront of the tech industry. Visitors will undoubtedly have the opportunity to explore the greater Pittsburgh area, and will benefit from the discounted hotel room rates that SMI has negotiated on behalf of Metal Engineering eXpo 2019 attendees and exhibitors (at two separate locations: The Westin Convention Center Pittsburgh (HQ Hotel) and The Drury Plaza Pittsburgh Downtown).

Later on in the same month, Elgiloy Specialty Metals will attend the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event on October 23-24, 2019 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN. Similarly, the company states that they eagerly await the opportunity to speak with convention visitors and other exhibitors at Booth #1122.

Widely regarded as the Midwest's largest Medtech event, the MD&M effectively combines five complementary events in one, in addition to providing a forum in which industry experts and innovators may converse with each other. As they state on their website, "MD&M Minneapolis empowers its attendees to access expertise across the supply chain. The heart of this show, now in its 25th year, is not only connecting you with innovators in medtech, but also giving you access to industry leaders in 3D printing, biocompatible materials, plastics manufacturing, robotics, and automation, to name a few."

They continue, "MD&M is designed for medtech engineers and innovators who need to solve tricky challenges in the industry. Come discover how solutions in sustainable plastics, smart packaging, biocompatible materials, 3D printing, and IIoT can impact the medical industry and beyond. This is where suppliers, engineers, executives, and thought leaders can learn, contribute, and create solutions to move the industry forward."

Elgiloy Specialty Metals states that they are attending both these events as a part of their ongoing mission to pursue, discover, manufacture, and distribute, "the best value and the highest quality engineered stainless steel coil and sheet, specialty alloy strip, foil, and wire products." Additionally, the company asserts that they wish to share their own expertise with their peers in order to push every related industry forward as a whole-thereby raising production standards at both the industrial and commercial level.

As Elgiloy Specialty Metals President Jim Darrow states, "Our customers are the reason for our existence; our future relies on their complete satisfaction. Therefore, we are totally dedicated to being the best-in-class in supplying them with the best Product Value, Quality, Delivery, and supporting them with superior customer service." Notably, conference attendees will be able to sit in during discussions and presentations on Emerging Technologies, Materials and Coatings, Artificial Design, Automation, and much more.

Those who wish to learn more about the company, or speak to them ahead of their October appearances at MEE and MD&M, may contact Elgiloy Specialty Metals to make further inquiries. Interested parties may also connect with the company through their social media platforms to stay up to date with their latest news and announcements.

For more information about Elgiloy Specialty Metal, contact the company here:



Elgiloy Specialty Metal

James Darrow

888.843.2350

1565 Fleetwood Drive

Elgin, IL 60123

SOURCE: Elgiloy Specialty Metal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560872/High-Performance-Strip-and-Wire-Alloy-Manufacturer-to-Appear-at-Tradeshows