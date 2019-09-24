Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage Releases New FizTrade Precious Metals Trading App

Precious metals trading-based app gives dealers an alternative to buy, sell and trade 24/7

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Dillon Gage - the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe - announces its new FizTrade precious metals trading mobile app. Launched in 2000, FizTrade, the award-winning trading and business management platform, enables account holders to easily, quickly and efficiently buy, sell, trade, track and ship physical precious metals online. FizTrade's mobile app connects users to 24-hour trading, up-to-the-minute order status updates, real-time bid/ask pricing and management of the fulfillment process.



Research shows that traders are more active and need a streamlined experience that goes where they go and quickly meets their trading and business needs.



"We have taken the FizTrade online trading functionally and created a mobile app. Anything you do on your desktop or laptop can now be done in the palm of your hand," said Mark Furmanek, chief operating officer for Dillon Gage.



The FizTrade app from Dillon Gage allows iPhone users to:

View real-time spots and charts at the speed of the market

Browse Dillon Gage's full catalog of live products and pricing

Save frequently-ordered products for easy reference and quick trading

Access Dillon Gage's current specials and promotions to find the best bullion products at the lowest prices

Buy and sell precious metals in real time with just a few clicks

Enable facial recognition to login quickly and securely

Update and add additional shipping and transaction information

Track orders easily whether placed via phone, FizTrade mobile app or desktop

Receive text, email or push notifications on pricing, product availability and shipping status

"Since 1976, we have committed ourselves to providing leading-edge technologies that make trading precious metals easier and more advanced than anyone one else in the industry," said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage. "Our technologies, like the FizTrade mobile app, are an integral part of our business."



Recently, Furmanek explained how the FizTrade mobile app works:





FizTrade.com is the leading precious metals trading and technology services platform. To access the FizTrade mobile web application, account holders can simply download the app from the Apple App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fiztrade/id1478887927?ls=1. Wholesale clients are encouraged to open a trading account at www.dillongage.com/application.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led the way in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful of firms who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at https://DillonGage.com.



Media Contact for Dillon Gage:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations

972-247-1369 (Office)

214-232-0078 (Cell/Text)

Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Dillon Gage Metals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560873/Dillon-Gage-Releases-New-FizTrade-Precious-Metals-Trading-App