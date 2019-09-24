Probax Cloud Storage Pricing Slashed By 40% For New MSP Partners in North America As Result of Wasabi Partnership; Launches 1TB Free Forever NFR Cloud Storage Offer

NEW YORK, NY AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data management and backup and recovery solutions, today announced a 40% reduction in its backup as a service cloud storage pricing as a result of its recently announced Wasabi partnership. This means new MSP partners in North America have access to the industry's most affordable and limitless cloud storage for Veeam, StorageCraft, Cloudberry and more.

To celebrate its new pricing in North America, Probax is also announcing a not-for-resale (NFR) cloud storage promotion of 1TB "free forever" for MSP Partners. This free offering represents a unique opportunity for MSPs to evaluate and use the Probax service in-house, without commitment or cloud storage costs.

With this new pricing and free storage promotion, the Probax and Wasabi partnership is quickly proving to be a compelling offering for MSPs to manage and protect their customers' vital business data. Customers can quickly and reliably backup critical applications and data to a disruptively affordable and higher performing cloud storage service for ultimate protection and economics.

"The Probax partnership with Wasabi has enabled us to rapidly offer the most compelling price points on the market. Importantly, this new pricing represents maximum margin gain for our North American MSP partners," said Sam Meegahage, CEO of Probax. "We believe that if our solution is to be sold as a service by MSPs, it should be tried and tested in-house first. Being able to access 1TB of backup as a service cloud storage for free means our partners can evaluate our offerings without obligation. As Probax continues its expansion strategy across North America, we're looking forward to continually supporting our partners with innovative solutions."

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi said: "Empowering MSPs to offer real business value to their customers while strengthening their MSP business with increased margins is what the Wasabi and Probax partnership is all about. With cloud storage pricing this disruptive and compelling for MSPs, we note that even the absolute rock bottom promotional pricing of competitors can't compete with this cost-effective model."

By leveraging the Probax platform, North American MSPs servicing the enterprise, small business, and public sector can now offer cost effective and leading backup and recovery solutions to their customers. Organizations of all sizes can now easily integrate with Wasabi's affordable and fast hot cloud storage solution to improve the bottom line. The new partnership offers substantial cost savings and enhanced performance so partners can gain additional margin while providing a cost effective, reliable and secure storage solution.

Discover all the details about the new pricing for North American Partners and the "free forever" 1TB cloud storage promotion by visiting www.probax.io/1tb-free-nfr

