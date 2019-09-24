The Foundation of The Food Processing Suppliers Association to Present Donation to The Greater Chicago Food Depository at PROCESS EXPO

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FFPSA) will present a final tally of food and monetary donations from their 2019 DEFEAT HUNGERSM campaign to the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m. during PROCESS Expo taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Members of the Association, exhibitors, and attendees of PROCESS EXPO are participating in the food drive leading up to the event, with all donations and proceeds going to the Food Depository's mission of ending hunger in the greater Chicago area. The Foundation's last DEFEAT HUNGER campaign held in conjunction with PROCESS EXPO 2017 resulted in the contribution of over 400,000 meals, with their combined efforts now helping provide nearly 1 million meals to the men, women, and children of Cook County.

WHO: Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of FPSA and Gil Williams, Chairman of the FPSA Foundation will present a check to Jill Zimmerman, VP of Development for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. New this year, three pizza companies will be donating tens of thousands of frozen pizzas/prepared food meals to DEFEAT HUNGER. The companies are Nardone Brothers Pizza, National Pizza and CMB Global, all who will be represented at the press conference.

WHEN: Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Grand Concourse Lobby of the North Building, McCormick Place Convention Center, 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616

WHAT: The Defeat HungerSM Campaign is part of FPSA's Giving Back initiative. For every $1 donated to DEFEAT HUNGER(SM), the Food Depository can provide three meals for families in need. This year the Foundation will continue its effort to raise funds to provide for Cook County. For more information on the campaign, click here.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, is at the center of a robust network of more than 700 organizations and programs serving people facing hunger in Cook County. Founded in 1979, the Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks. By working to help those most in need go from hungry to hopeful, the Food Depository is building a Greater Chicago. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org

