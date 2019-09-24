

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of a controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment.



Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he will release the 'complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript' of his conversation with Zelensky in an effort to derail the continuation of the Democrats' 'Destructive Witch Hunt.'



'I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,' Trump tweeted,



'You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!' he added. 'This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!'



Trump has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.



Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, has been accused of improperly pressuring Ukraine to fire then-General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin amid concerns he was investigating a Ukrainian natural gas company whose board Hunter Biden served on.



The president has admitted discussing the issue with Zelensky but has repeatedly claimed there was 'no quid pro quo.'



The decision to release the transcript of the call with Zelensky comes amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump on Tuesday.



Answering a question about impeaching Trump at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., Pelosi noted Democrats have been waiting until they are 'ready.'



'That's why I've said as soon as we have the facts, we're ready. Now we have the facts, we're ready ... for later today,' Pelosi said.



According to NBC News, Pelosi is expected to make a statement around 5 pm ET following meetings with congressional leadership and members of the Democratic caucus.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX