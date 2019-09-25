

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were unchanged in August, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in July (originally flat).



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 0.6 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.5 percent but unchanged from the July reading following an upward revision from 0.5 percent.



Among the individual components, prices were up for engineering, legal and architectural services; they were down for transportation, advertising and real estate services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX