

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy board said that the current levels of monetary stimulus currently in place are likely to remain so for an extended period of time, minutes from the central bank's July 30 meeting revealed on Wednesday.



The board added that it will continue to expand the monetary base until it has achieved the inflation target of 2 percent with some consistency.



The members also said that the Japanese economy is in fair shape, with most of the downside risks coming from abroad.



At the meeting, the policy board voted to maintain interest rates at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



