Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 691660 ISIN: DE0006916604 Ticker-Symbol: PFV 
Xetra
24.09.19
17:35 Uhr
149,80 Euro
+3,30
+2,25 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00
139,00
24.09.
137,00
139,00
24.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG149,80+2,25 %