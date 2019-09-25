Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) made today a major step with the creation of its first Chief Sustainability Officer position as part of the Executive Committee. LafargeHolcim is accelerating its efforts to be the industry leader on decarbonization, circular economy, health and safety and corporate social responsibility. Magali Anderson has been appointed to the position effective October 1, 2019.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I am very pleased with the appointment of Magali as our first Chief Sustainability Officer. This will accelerate our vision of running our operations with zero harm to people and contributing to a built environment that will be carbon neutral, fully recyclable and with a positive environmental impact."

"I am very excited to lead our company's sustainability efforts," said Magali Anderson. "We are uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of our industry and we must continue challenging ourselves to create value for all our stakeholders while helping the world build as sustainably and safely as possible."

Magali Anderson a French national and a mechanical engineer, has an extensive international industry experience, acquired in a variety of general management, operational and functional roles in countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Angola, Romania and China. She joined LafargeHolcim in 2016 as Head of Health Safety and has since significantly improved the safety performance of the company.

