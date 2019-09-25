Regulatory News:

GENOMIC VISION (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome, announce the acquisition of the molecular combing platform by the Developmental Therapeutics Branch at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) within the NIH based in Bethesda. The FiberComband FiberVision are going to be used to study the perturbation of the DNA replication process in cancer cells. Also, the kinetics of the replication in specific target genes is the goal that will be achieved by using of the GENOMIC VISION platform FiberVision

After several years of use and a technical benchmark versus other tools for genome analysis, the NIH has now decided to acquire a full platform.

The molecular combing helps researcher in the Developmental Therapeutic Branch to find answer for the diverse regulation of the DNA replication in cancer cells. The unique GV technology allows to distinguish the kinetics of the replication forks upon drug treatment or protein modifications. It also allows to visualize how the replication is maintained in cancer cells by displaying the origins of replication.

Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and CEO of Genomic Vision stated: "We are confident that the NIH choose to use Molecular Combing for its internal research activities and will result in a better understanding of mechanisms of actions of many drugs. The use of GV read-out platform (FiberVision) coupled with specific Artificial Intelligence algorithms will allow NCI's researchers to go faster in their research programs and to lead to precise conclusions of their different experiments.

NCI scientists do an incredible work in the cancer research. The work of some of the senior scientists is focused on the DNA replication kinetics in human cells and the different regulation in cancer cells (Zhang, Y., Nat. Commun.). Our technology is the most appropriate tool to promote and improve their research with high precision and fast results. Indeed, the FiberVision, and the whole GENOMIC VISION platform, are the proper tools to bring deep understanding of the DNA replication kinetics in cancer cells. They can easily study differences in the forks' speeds, stability, symmetry, the distance between the origins or replication or the firing of new origins and the resection of the forks, even upon protein modification. The use of all these parameters brings more details on the function of some proteins in cancer cells. Furthermore, GENOMIC VISION platform helps to better identify and discriminate between compounds against these proteins that are regulated differently in cancer cells."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

Genomic Vision is a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes.

Genomic Vision proprietary molecular tools provide robust quantitative measurements that are needed to enable high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are currently use for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases.

Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT THE NCI

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is one of 11 agencies that comprise the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). NCI, established under the National Cancer Institute Act of 1937, is the Federal Government's principal agency for cancer research and training. The National Cancer Act of 1971 broadened the scope and responsibilities of NCI and created the National Cancer Program. Over the years, legislative amendments have maintained NCI authorities and responsibilities and added new information dissemination mandates as well as a requirement to assess the incorporation of state-of-the-art cancer treatments into clinical practice.

NCI coordinates the National Cancer Program, which conducts and supports research, training, health information dissemination, and other programs with respect to the cause, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

