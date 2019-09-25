Geneva, Switzerland, September 25, 2019 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX:ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, will discuss its half-year 2019 financial results, provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Monday, September 30 at 16:00 CEST (14:00 GMT/10:00 ET).



Title: Addex Half-Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: September 30, 2019

Time: 16:00 CEST (14:00 GMT/10:00 ET)



Joining the Conference Call:



In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.



Dial-in numbers:

Switzerland: +41 44 58 06 522

United States: +1 877 4230830

United Kingdom: +44 203 0092470



Link for other countries



Participation Pin Code: 31868546#



Connect to live event: Link



Password: Welcome



About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a leading company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs that have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGluR2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGluR4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.



Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.