Kaplan Leadership Professional Development will offer a free webinar, "IFRS 17-What, Why and How?" on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 12.00pm until 1.00pm BST.

Mike Sarwar, Technical Development Expert at Kaplan, will explore IFRS 17, the new international accounting standard effective January 1, 2022. It will replace IFRS 4 and establish a specific IFRS model for the accounting of commercial contracts.

"Commercial contracts often cover difficult to measure long-term and complex risks," said Mike Sarwar. "They are not typically traded in markets and may include a significant deposit component, posing further measurement challenges."

Some existing accounting practices fail to reflect adequately the true underlying financial positions or performance arising from these commercial contracts. IFRS 17 addresses these issues by making insurers' financial reports more useful and transparent and establishing consistent insurance accounting practices across jurisdictions.

IFRS 17 primarily affects insurers, but it also affects organizations that are not typically classified as an insurer or who do not fully operate within the insurance industry and instead provide a type of product or service that falls within insuring the internal or external risk in some capacity.

For more information, or to register for the webinar, visit: https://www.kaplansolutions.com/article/upcoming-webinar-ifrs-17-what-why-and-how.

