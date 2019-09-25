National Milk Records Plc - Update on IT Systems

25 September 2019

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Update on IT Systems

National Milk Records plc, the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, announces that it is experiencing an interruption to some of its IT services due to a virus attack suffered on Friday 13 September 2019. The Company is working hard to bring the affected services back online as soon as possible. In the meantime, NMR is continuing to process all payment testing and milk recording samples and no data has been lost. The interruption to NMR's full-service offering is expected to have an impact on the Company's financial performance in the year ending 30 June 2020, which the Directors currently estimate could result in a 10% reduction in EBITDA for that year.

The interruption has not affected the Company's results for the year ended 30 June 2019 which are expected to be announced in mid-October 2019. Additionally, this short-term IT interruption is not expected to have any impact on the Company's long-term growth.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc

Andy Warne, Managing Director



Mark Frankcom, Finance Director

+44 7970 009 141



+44 7458 002 444 Peterhouse Capital Limited

Duncan Vasey

Mark Anwyl +44 20 7220 9796 Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks +44 20 7138 3204

About NMR

NMR is the leading supplier of essential management information to the UK dairy supply chain. Through a team of self-employed milk-recorders, it collects and tests milk samples for approximately 50% of the UK's two million cows. In addition, its laboratories provide payment testing and disease testing services for Britain's milk processors. NMR has a joint-venture laboratory in the Republic of Ireland providing similar services to farmers and processors across the whole of Ireland. Another division of the Group is a livestock traceability business, Nordic Star, which services the UK dairy and beef sectors.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.