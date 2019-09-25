

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) issued a trading update in advance of its AGM. The Group said its key markets continue to be impacted by consumer fragility, with the Nigerian economy remaining depressed, uncertainty in the UK and highly competitive markets in Australia. The Group said market conditions will remain challenging across its key geographies for the balance of the first half of the year. Improvement is projected in the second half of the year.



PZ Cussons projects its full year results to be in line with prior year, adjusted for the impact of disposals, but dependent on no further worsening in the key markets.



