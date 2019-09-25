Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019

WKN: A2JHWY ISIN: NL0012768675 
Frankfurt
25.03.19
09:16 Uhr
1,369 Euro
+0,154
+12,67 %
25.09.2019 | 08:37
Igea's NEW LIPMD Lip Plumping phenomenon celebrates its global launch in style

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's King of beauty and CEO of Igea Group, Alex Sisiolas, launched a world-first at home lip plumping device with results so quick and easy, leaving everyone with the perfect pout.

CEO Alex Sisiolas with ambassadors Tammy & Emilee Hembrow blowing rose petals to launch LIPMD at its global launch in Sydney Australia

The revolutionary, non-invasive and pain-free device offering Hollywood lips in just minutes is the convenient alternative to collagen lip injections.

87% of girls who participated in product trial agreed that LIPMD is the best lip product they've used, with 79% of girls who had previously experimented with lip plumping injectables stating that they favour the LIPMD solution over undergoing injections.

Alex Sisiolas: "I couldn't wait to show the world that I had created the most effective injection-free alternative to getting sexy lips available. From the consumer trials I knew this was something spectacular, but to see and hear it myself from this calibre of experts, well that's put me on a real high tonight."

LIPMD is compatible with lips around the world.

LIPMD is currently available for purchase online only at www.lipmd.com.au

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000686/Igea_Group_Launch_LIPMD.jpg


