

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) said the Group's performance was in line with the Board's expectations for the period from 1 April 2019 to date. Organic constant currency revenue rose against a strong comparative period. Order intake was ahead of revenue and was also ahead of prior year period. The Group said its cash generation remains strong.



Laura Stoltenberg will succeed Adam Meyers as Sector Chief Executive, Medical & Environmental, effective October 1, 2019.



The Group will release its results for the half year ending 30 September 2019 on 19 November 2019.



