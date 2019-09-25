Sayduck's 3D/AR-platform Brings the World's Largest Digital art Marketplace - Pixels.com - Into your home

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixels.com, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, offering a catalogue of millions of pieces of art, has been made 3D- and AR-ready overnight by Sayduck, a subsidiary of Bublar Group. Consumers can now virtually visualize and try out their customized products at home before buying, using their mobile devices.

"3D and AR are going to revolutionize online retail. Our customers can now experience our products in their homes, before buying, which greatly enhances their shopping experience and increases the likelihood that they'll make a purchase. We're really impressed by Sayduck's technical capabilities - they turned our entire catalogue into AR-enabled products almost overnight", says Sean Broihier, Founder and CEO of Pixels.com.

Sayduck's solution takes Apple's popular "AR Quick Look" feature a notch forward by enabling real-time creation of 3D files. Instead of pre-generating each product variant as an individual AR file.

"In dialogue with Apple, we have developed a solution to dynamically create millions of 3D-content items on the fly. We are excited to implement this new feature together with Pixels.com, the leading print-on-demand company operating the world's largest marketplace for art, and bring their entire product collection to be experienced in 3D and Augmented Reality (AR)", says Niklas Slotte, Managing Director at Sayduck.

The Pixels platform, serving also websites like Photos.com and Condé Nast Store, generates over 60 million site visits per day. The benefits of AR and immersive technology in online retail has great potential and Pixels.com is a forerunner in this area.

About Sayduck / Bublar Group AB (publ)

Sayduck is the leading visualization platform for design brands and manufacturers to create and showcase their products in 3D and Augmented Reality. With offices in Helsinki and Vilnius, Sayduck helps leading brands like Alessi, Artemide, and Argos as well as multiple merchants on e-commerce platforms like Shopify to drive product engagement and inspire customer confidence with 3D and AR. Sayduck is a subsidiary of Bublar Group AB (publ).

Bublar Group is the leading publicly listed company in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The Group develop games and experiences for consumer and business to business markets based on the latest technique Game development is managed in the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB, product and service offerings are developed and managed in Vobling AB and Sayduck Oy. Bublar Group is listed on NGM Nordic MTF (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793).

For more information please visit bublar.com and sayduck.com

