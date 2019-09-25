The Chinese module manufacturer has provided Cheetah panels for the Talasol project in the municipality of Talaván, near Cáceres in the southern Spanish region of Extremadura.Chinese solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar has announced it will supply its Cheetah modules for the Talasol PV project owned by Israeli company Ellomay. The modules will be installed by the Greek engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contractor Metka. The financial terms of the supply contract were not disclosed. "The Talasol project will create a benchmark in Europe in terms of competitively-priced and ...

