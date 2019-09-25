Belgian startup LucidWeb brings ARTE SENS VR to the browser in close collaboration with ARTE France

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidWeb, a leading WebVR and WebAR startup based in Brussels has successfully brought the award winning SENS VR experience to the browser in close collaboration with ARTE France, today. The first chapter of the gamified experience which was previously accessible via an application is now one click away from everyone who has access to a desktop, smartphone, or VR headset.

According to a U.S. surveyon mobile app use (ComScore, 2017), 64% of smartphone users download zero to one app per month (with 51% downloading on average zero and 13% only one). With mobile app downloads in decline it is important that online publishers extend their focus to the browser to make their content instantly accessible to maximise reach.

Why is ARTE SENS in WebVR unique?

The content: VR labyrinth

When SENS VR was presented at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival where it received rave reviews. It is the first virtual reality game inspired by a graphic novel that was launched to market at that time.

Transition from 2D to 3D

Immersive websites are a crucial stepping stone to convince the industry of the long-term value of VR as a platform. Every flat website can have an immersive version tied into it, with features in both VR and AR.

Responsive UI/UX on desktop, mobile, and VR headset

LucidWeb has adopted a human-centred design approach, so that the viewer can easily click on a URL to discover and engage. The technology will further enhance the user experience and mode of interaction.

Active device detection

LucidWeb technology automatically identifies the type of device used to access the content: desktop, mobile, or VR headset. As such, only the tutorial specifically relevant to that device is shown.

Data protection and privacy - trustworthy

LucidWeb strongly believes viewers should be informed when data collection occurs. Therefore it provides the option to confirm the user preferences in the beginning, following the European guidelines in data protection and privacy.

About the company

LucidWeb is a fast-growing WebXR startup with a mission to make 360°/VR content widely available. Allowing broadcasters, publishers and VR/AR agencies to distribute unique experiences through the browser.

