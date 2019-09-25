

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) said the Group is trading in line with market expectations and continues to make strong commercial progress in its two core divisions: Aviation and Energy. Passenger numbers at London Southend Airport were up 42 percent in the six months to 31 August 2019 from last year.



Stobart Group said it is taking a cautious approach to passenger forecasts in the short term. For the year ending 29 February 2020, the Group projects approximately 2.3 million passengers, an increase of 53 percent from previous year.



The Group will release its interim results for the six months to 31 August 2019 on 14 November 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX