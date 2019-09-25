

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Today, being the last Wednesday of September is celebrated as National Women's Health & Fitness Day in the U.S. The goal of this event is to bring the attention of women on the importance of regular physical activity and overall wellness.



This day, started by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC) in 2002, is considered to be the largest health promotion event for women of all ages.



Many events are planned by health clubs, hospitals, senior centers, health departments, etc. Talks on the importance of healthy diet, walking events, workout demonstrations, health screenings are conducted by many local and national organizations. When otherwise-boring fitness activities are done in a group, they become enjoyable and can inspire others too.



If you don't have time to sign up for an event, there are many other ways to show your solidarity towards the cause. Not using the lift in the office but climbing the stairs, eating a gluten-free food for the lunch, getting your thyroids checked, or even taking a nap in the afternoon may give you a feel of participation in this important national event.



Women's Health & Fitness Day is part of National Women's Health & Fitness Week, held in the last week of September every year.



