Mondo TV has returned to profit in the first half of FY19, on its rebased business model with a more concentrated portfolio. Financial performance is tracking to management's plan and our only forecast changes reflect IFRS 16 adoption. Visibility through H219 and into FY20 on the production pipeline is improving. The streaming of YooHoo & Friends on Netflix raises the group's profile and the Toon2Tango partnership opens more European opportunities. The shares are valued well below global content peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...