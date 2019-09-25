The global soft drinks market size is poised to grow by USD 316 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global soft drinks market 2019-2023.

Read the 122-page research report with TOC on "Soft Drinks Market Analysis Report by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices, and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-soft-drinks-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by product innovations. Also, innovative marketing campaigns are anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Continuous product innovations constitute one of the primary growth drivers for the global soft drinks market. Players are continuously innovating their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, and packaging to increase sales. Realizing the potential of the growing health and wellness trend among consumers, players are introducing products with added benefits. In April 2018, Sprite launched a reformulated product in the UK market. The new product uses a combination of sugar, acesulfame K, and aspartame, which claims to reduce the sugar content in the product by about 50%. Thus, continuous product innovations will help in the growth of the global soft drinks market during the forecast period.

Apart from product innovations, various innovative marketing campaigns adopted by players to attract consumers will help in driving market growth. Players such as THE COCA-COLA COMPANY and PepsiCo are revamping their marketing strategies to counter the global decrease in the sale of carbonated soft drinks. In April 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY launched a new marketing campaign under the banner "We Do" in the UK. This campaign included billboard advertisements and social media campaigns as well. The campaign included images of Elvis Presley in the advertisements and was carried out to celebrate 132 years of Coca-Cola Classic. Such new marketing and advertising campaigns will help in the growth of the global soft drinks market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Danone

Keurig Dr Pepper

Monster Energy Company

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Red Bull

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Soft Drinks Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Carbonated soft drinks

Juices and juice concentrates

Bottled water

RTD tea and coffee

Key Regions for the Soft Drinks Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

