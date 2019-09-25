

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate rose for a third consecutive month in July, the labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in July from 3.3 percent in April. The economists had expected 3.5 percent rate.



The rate for July indicates average for June to August and that for April reflects the March to May period.



The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in the three months to June.



The number of unemployed rose to 109,000 from 92,000 in April.



For the April to July period, the figure increased 0.6 percent.



The employment grew by 8,000 persons from April to July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX