Based on the Riga city Vidzeme suburb court decision to declare AS "PNB Bank" (member code: NRK) as insolvent, and Nasdaq Riga rules "Penalties applicable to Members of Nasdaq Riga", the Nasdaq Riga Management Board has decided to terminate PNB Banka Nasdaq Riga Membership as of September 25, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.