Scientists from Russia's NUST MISIS institute and the University of Rome have discovered a two dimensional titanium carbide can improve the performance of a halide perovskite solar cell when added in microscopic amounts across the various cell layers.A paper by scientists at Russia's National University of Science and Technology (NUST MISIS) and Rome's Tor Vergata University has outlined how MXene, a two-dimensional titanium carbide, can provide a performance boost of as much as 25% in perovskite solar cells. The scientists said the MXene reduces losses as electrons move between the absorber ...

