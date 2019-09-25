BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV fell by 5.6% in August, underperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which declined by 3.8%.

The mining sector fell in August on the back of a deteriorating global economic growth outlook and declining commodity prices. Investors focused on the inversion of the yield curve, as the 10-year yield fell below that of the 2-year for the first time since 2007, a warning sign for a potential impending recession. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve dampened expectations around further rate cuts and US-China trade tensions escalated, adding to concerns around growth. US President Donald Trump announced tariff hikes on effectively all Chinese imports to the US and Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs towards the end of the month. Broader equity markets were relatively weak amidst this backdrop, with the MSCI World TR Index falling 2.1%.

Within the mined commodities, the bulk commodities were the worst performing, with iron ore (62% fe) and coking coal prices falling 28.9% and 10.8% respectively. Having performed very well year-to-date, the iron ore price dropped to $86/tonne by the end of August on lower restocking at Chinese steel mills and as Brazilian exports began to normalize after outages following the Brumadinho tailings dam tragedy earlier this year. Elsewhere, the base metals were also weak, with aluminium, copper and zinc prices down 2.7%, 4.2% and 9.4% respectively on deteriorating global growth concerns. Nickel bucked the trend, with its price rising 24.6% after Indonesia announced plans to introduce an export ban in 2020. Meanwhile, precious metals were strong, with gold and silver prices up 7.1% and 12.1% respectively. Gold benefited from real rates continuing to decline and increased 'safe-haven' demand amid broader equity market weakness.

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating close to record free cash flow, whilst balance sheets are in strong shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Whilst US-China trade tensions are fuelling uncertainty, our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through the remainder of this year. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.

25 September 2019