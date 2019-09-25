

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session, as an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump increased the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy and escalating trade tensions between the United States and China darkened the global economic outlook.



The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its growth forecasts for the region, reflecting gloomier prospects for international trade.



'Downside risks to the outlook have intensified' with repercussions beyond trade, the Manilla-based bank said. 'The conflict will likely persist at least into 2020 and could broaden to involve other regional economies.'



The benchmark DAX was down 129 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,177 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



ThyssenKrupp shares fell nearly 2 percent. The struggling industrial conglomerate announced that it would start negotiations soon to end the contract of current Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff and propose current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz as interim Chief Executive Officer for no longer than a year.



