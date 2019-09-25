

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.09.2019 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS BBA AVIATION TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 335 (330) PENCE - CITIGROUP CUTS ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 560 (520) PENCE - CITIGROUP CUTS MARKS & SPENCER PRICE TARGET TO 265 (295) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS REDROW PRICE TARGET TO 704 (728) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 88 (99) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES REDROW PRICE TARGET TO 815 (745) PENCE - 'BUY'



