

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday as trade tensions between the United States and China escalated further and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump increased the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.



Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank has downgraded its growth forecasts for the region, reflecting gloomier prospects for international trade.



'Downside risks to the outlook have intensified' with repercussions beyond trade, the Manilla-based bank said. 'The conflict will likely persist at least into 2020 and could broaden to involve other regional economies.'



The benchmark CAC 40 was down as much as 88 points, or 1.56 percent, at 5,540 with selling seen across the board.



Accor, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Danone, Essilor Luxottica, Pernod Ricard and Societe Generale fell 2-3 percent.



In economic releases, France's consumer confidence strengthened to the highest level in 20 months in September, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 104 in September from revised 103 in August. This was the highest level since January 2018. The expected reading was 103.



