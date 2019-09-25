Joseph Hood PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Sept 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, based in Yokohama, has increased production capacity for its marine SOx scrubber system that reduces sulfur oxide (SOx) from the exhaust gas of ships, and begun shipments of the DIA-SOx C Series tower and DIA-SOx R Series tower from partner fabricators in China and Taiwan, respectively. The C Series tower shipped this time is designed to be fitted on LPG carriers and large oil tankers, while the R Series tower is on ultra-large container ships with capacity of 20,000 TEU(1) and 14,000 TEU.DIA-SOx is a brand launched by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding. The cylindrical C Series has been jointly developed with Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd., and the rectangular R Series with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS). Both series utilize a multi-stream configuration that can treat exhaust gas from multiple engines simultaneously.The fabricator in China that manufactured the C Series tower has numerous track record of supplying high quality, reliable products for MHI Group, and has increased its capacity to be able to respond to the clients' requests for short delivery times and multiple slots. The Taiwanese fabricator that manufactured the R Series tower is a long-standing business partner of MHPS, and has an outstanding quality management system. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has received more than 50 orders to date for jointly developed systems (including both the C Series and R Series). For 18 of the ships among them, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding also provides engineering services for installation of the scrubber.With new SOx emissions regulations coming into effect across the globe in 2020, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been receiving a steady stream of inquiries from customers worldwide, and responds to various demands with expanding production capacity including those two partner fabricators.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue providing such marine SOx scrubber system, and also as an engineering company offering engineering services for scrubber installation for retrofittings and newbuilings, for ships built by MHI and by the others in order to contribute to the further development of ocean transport, and reduce the environmental load that is increasing on a global scale.(1) TEU: Twenty-foot equivalent unitsAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.