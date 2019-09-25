

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Wednesday that the company and Air New Zealand finalized an order for eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes valued at $2.7 billion at list prices.



The airplane deal was announced in May as a commitment. It includes options to increase the number of aircraft from eight up to 20, and substitution rights that allow a switch from the larger 787-10 to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models for future fleet and network flexibility.



The carrier will integrate the largest Dreamliner model from 2022 to strategically grow its business. The 787-10 is 224 feet long and can seat up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, about 40 more than the 787-9. The airplane allows operators to achieve 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous airplanes in its class.



Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing, said, 'Air New Zealand has made very strategic investments in advanced widebody aircraft to build on its status as a leading global carrier connecting the South Pacific with Asia and the Americas.'



Air New Zealand was a global launch customer for the 787-9 and currently operates 13 of the Dreamliner variant. The new Dreamliner aircraft will replace Air New Zealand's fleet of eight 777-200ERs. Air New Zealand's widebody fleet also includes seven 777-300ERs.



