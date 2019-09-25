The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is poised to grow by USD 16.33 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gifts novelty and souvenirs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization. Also, the increase in inbound international tourism is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technological advances that lead to product innovation and premiumization is one of the major factors driving the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market. Consumers are increasingly demanding modern products that compliment contemporary interiors and lifestyles. This has compelled vendors to constantly invest in R&D and launch innovative products that can sustain in the market. Moreover, there is a high demand for premium gift items, which include home décor products, seasonal decorations, photo frames, and other gift items that can appeal to modern sensibilities.

Inbound and outbound tourism has been growing at a rapid pace, which in turn has led to an accelerated demand for gifts and souvenirs. Therefore, the growth in international tourism is expected to push the demand for gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs, which will drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

American Greetings

Card Factory

Hallmark Licensing

Spencer Gifts

Walt Disney Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Souvenirs and novelty items

Seasonal decorations

Greeting cards

Other gift items

Key Regions for the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

