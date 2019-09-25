Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market Share, Size, Supply, Demand, Industry Characteristics, & Key Factors Report to 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2019 to 2028). Portable flue gas analyzer is a device that is used to measure concentration of gases that emit from flue into atmosphere. Flue is defined as a pipe or channel that allows gases to exude from the top of commercial or residential building. These gases arising from combustion do contain nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur oxide, and carbon dioxide. Continuous emission of such gases into the atmosphere leads to air pollution, which can be harmful to human beings. Thereby, it gets essential to reduce such emissions and protect environment. Portable Flue Gas Analyzer has analyzer is able to monitor and measure concentration of gases coming out from flue. The device is also used to measure air quality in buildings.

Growing adoption of continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) in manufacturing facilities is anticipated to propel market growth of Portable Flue Gas Analyzer. Such CEMS devices are likely to detect hazardous and toxic gases in atmosphere to ensure safety of workers. Increasing use of portable flue gas analyzers under CEMS system is likely to increase efficiency of manufacturing plants. Coal-fired thermal power plants are expected to be the major contributor to air pollution. It leads to global warming, health hazards, and acid rain. Stringent regulations regarding environment protection imposed by government across various nations are expected to impel demand for gas analyzers.

Growing concern regarding environment and health among humans will drive the Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market over the forecast period. People are getting aware about health hazards of air pollution and they are ready to take necessary actions to control its root causes.

To cater to rising demand for portable flue gas analyzers, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative products. For instance, AMETEK Land has developed compact and portable multi gas analyzer called Lancom 4. The device is capable of measuring up to eight flue gases simultaneously. It is easy to install and operate owing to integrated battery-powered unit. In addition, the device can be customized to specific gas measurements and stream conditions. The resilient stainless steel probe is able to extract gas sample and real-time processing techniques perform accurate emission and combustion measurements.

Product Insights

Based on product type, the Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market can be categorized into single-gas analyzers and multi-gas analyzers. Multi-gas analyzer segment is anticipated to witness highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for technologically advanced products that can measure multiple gases at one time. Accurate measurement helps in adjusting burners on a boiler to get optimal combustion. Efficient combustion is likely to reduce emission of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitric oxide (NO), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Application Insights

In terms of application, the Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market can be classified into cement plants, oil and gas, chemicals, metals, pulp & paper, waste incineration, and others. Waste incineration segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for incineration emission monitoring with high accuracy. In addition, rising investments in process industries such as chemical and oil and gas is likely to trigger demand for the product.

Regional Insights

Regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold highest Portable Flue Gas Analyzer Market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies such as China and India. Increasing number of power generation and transmission plants in these developing countries are also contributing well to regional market growth. Moreover, rising air pollution due to continuous emission of hazardous gases from industries will drive regional market over the forecast period. North America is predicted to hold significant market share over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the portable flue gas analyzer market are Emerson, Horiba, California Analytical Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Siemens. Most companies are adopting business strategies such as merger and acquisition to expand their product portfolio.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Portable Flue Gas Analyzer from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Portable Flue Gas Analyzer market.

