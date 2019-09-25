

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minnesota police seized around 77,000 illegal THC vaping cartridges worth nearly $3.8 million in Anoka County as the vaping-related health crisis intensifies in the United States.



New Hope Police Department in a press conference said one suspect was arrested after 76,972 e-cigarette cartridges containing THC, along with $23,000 in counterfeit cash was recovered. Official said these cartridges came from out of state for sale in Minnesota.



It was the largest ever cartridges seized in the state.



Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, is found in high doses in illegal vaping cartridges, along with other potentially harmful ingredients.



Brian Marquart, a Minnesota Department of Public Safety official, said, 'We have no idea what is in these cartridges.'



The raid followed the first vaping-related death in Minnesota of an elderly woman who vaped marijuana for back pain.



Earlier, police arrested two Wisconsin men and seized 31,200 THC-filled vape cartridges, 98,000 unfilled cartridges and more than 1,600 ounces of liquid THC.



The state and federal officials are taking strong stand against e-cigarettes and vaping as more deaths are being reported related to a mysterious vaping-related illness.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine people have died due to vaping-related injuries and around 530 cases of lung injury associated with vaping were reported nationwide. Among the patients, majority are men between ages of 18 and 34.



The Trump administration recently proposed a ban on flavored e-cigarettes as it cracks down on what it called an 'epidemic of nicotine addiction' among young people. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a similar ban.



Citing regulatory uncertainty around the vaping products, Walmart Inc. recently announced that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores in the United States.



