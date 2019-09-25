Four Trends Transforming Online Food Delivery: What You Need To Know Now

Improving penetration in Asia-Pacific and Africa to drive revenues past $200 billion, forecasts Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The online food delivery industry has made restaurants and food retailers more accessible to consumers, and it is flourishing. Frost & Sullivan predicts that by 2025, the revenues in the sector will reach $200 billion, chiefly due to increased penetration in countries like China and India. However, market participants will need to explore and adopt new strategies to derive the most from these opportune times.

In a new interactive webinar, "Four Trends Transforming Online Food Delivery," taking place on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at 3 p.m. CEST, Sarwant Singh, Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan, will discuss the key trends and innovative growth strategies being employed in the global online food delivery industry.

"Cross-industry penetration is expected to become common in the online food delivery industry," noted Singh. "Artificial intelligence and big data analytics platforms will help process restaurant and food choices, delivery, and customer feedback data, while digital payment platforms will provide for faster ordering and improved customer satisfaction."

Online food delivery companies will increasingly look at new revenue streams to stay ahead of the competition. Cloud or dark kitchens are expected to become a popular setup for online food delivery companies to either prepare food or rent space to food businesses. The market is currently worth $105 million in India alone and is expected to grow at 15% year-on-year and double in capacity by the end of 2019.

