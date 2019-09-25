The "U.K. E-Cigarette Market Research Report: By Product, Gender, Age-Group, Distribution Channel, Regional Insight Industry Size, Share, Competition Analysis, and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. e-cigarette market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2018, and it is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

E-cigarette is an alternative to a traditional tobacco cigarette; the former heats liquid nicotine or flavors to produce mist instead of burning tobacco and provides a similar smoking sensation on puffing. The market is growing due to the rising demand for vaping devices, advancements in product design, and fall in traditional smoking prevalence due to increasing health awareness.

When product is considered, the U.K. e-cigarette market is categorized into cig-a-like, t-vapor, vape mod, and vaporizer. Out of these, vaporizers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and are predicted to retain their position during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value.

The highest CAGR is projected to be witnessed by t-vapors, in terms of value, as these are categorized under reduced-risk products (RRP). Owing to the falling rate of traditional cigarette smoking, RRPs are expected to witness large-scale adoption across the country.

The U.K. e-cigarette market is growing significantly due to the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of smoking, which is leading to a fall in the usage of traditional cigarettes. Among the major concerns about smoking is cancer, and as e-cigarettes prevent the intake of more than 4,000 chemicals contained in tobacco, they eliminate that risk.

Factors like this have contributed to the development of alternatives that help people quit traditional cigarettes. Because e-cigarettes enable this and have several other benefits over traditional tobacco cigarettes, they are becoming popular.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Cig-a-like

4.1.1.1.1 Disposable

4.1.1.1.2 Rechargeable

4.1.1.2 Vaporizer

4.1.1.2.1 Open tank

4.1.1.2.2 Closed system

4.1.1.3 Vape mod

4.1.1.4 T-Vapor

4.1.1.4.1 Heat-not-burn

4.1.1.4.2 Infused

4.1.2 By Distribution Channel

4.1.2.1 Vape shops

4.1.2.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

4.1.2.3 Online

4.1.2.4 Tobacconist

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Gender

4.1.3.1 Male

4.1.3.2 Female

4.1.4 By Age-Group

4.1.4.1 16-24

4.1.4.2 25-34

4.1.4.3 35-44

4.1.4.4 45-54

4.1.4.5 55-65

4.1.4.6 65+

4.2 Definitions of Aftermarket Segments

4.2.1 By Type

4.2.1.1 Refill

4.2.1.1.1 By liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.1 Nicotine-based liquid type

4.2.1.1.1.2 Non-nicotine based liquid type

4.2.1.1.2 By flavor

4.2.1.1.2.1 Fruit

4.2.1.1.2.2 Tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.3 Menthol

4.2.1.1.2.4 Candy

4.2.1.1.2.5 Savory/spice

4.2.1.1.2.6 Bakery/dessert

4.2.1.1.2.7 Beverage

4.2.1.1.2.8 Menthol tobacco

4.2.1.1.2.9 Others

4.2.1.2 Battery and charger

4.2.1.3 Others

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Change in lifestyle preferences

4.4.1.2 Introduction of various flavors and fragrances

4.4.1.3 Increasing R&D investment in technology

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Fall in traditional smoking due to rising awareness

4.4.2.2 Growing demand for vaping devices

4.4.2.3 Advancement in product design

4.4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Uncertainty regarding safety of e-cigarettes

4.4.3.2 Menthol flavored e-cigarettes posing a threat to e-cigarette market

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Need for tobacco smoking alternatives

4.4.4.2 Customized liquid flavors gaining popularity

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Government Regulation/Taxes

4.6.1 U.K.

Chapter 5. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Cig-a-Like Market, by Type

5.1.2 Vaporizer Market, by Type

5.1.3 T-Vapor Market, by Type

5.2 By Gender

5.3 By Age Group

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By Country

5.6 U.K. E-Cigarette Aftermarket, By Type

5.6.1 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Liquid Type

5.6.2 E-Cigarette Refill Aftermarket, By Flavor

5.7 By Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Key Players

6.2 Key Players and Their Presence in Different Segments of E-Cigarette Market

6.3 U.K. Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.4 Recent Activity of Major Players

6.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Product Launches

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Philip Morris International Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Altria Group Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Brands PLC

JUUL Labs Inc.

Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.

Innokin Technology Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Pax Labs Inc.

