

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined for the third straight month in August, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.7 percent fall in July. In June, prices decreased 0.9 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation remained unchanged in August, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 7.8 percent annually in August and those of intermediate goods and non-durable goods decreased by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.5 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



