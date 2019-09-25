

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index rose in July, led by growth in industrial output and construction, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.1 percent in June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production and construction output rose by 1.2 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, in July.



The production index rose 0.3 percent monthly in July, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production remained unchanged in July and construction output increased 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX