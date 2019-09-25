TRADE-WORX Trades and Services Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

The Australian Owned and Operated Website is Devoted to Connecting Australian Trades and Services with Consumers

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / The founders of the TRADE-WORX Trades and Services website are pleased to announce the launch of their new and easy-to-navigate site that is already connecting Australian trades and services with consumers.

To learn more about TRADE-WORX and see how the simple classified website for Australians works, please visit https://www.trade-worx.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of TRADE-WORX understand that while people often need to hire professionals from a number of industries, they may not be sure who to call. In addition, spending time looking up various trade and service people on websites can be both time-consuming and overwhelming.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch TRADE-WORX and provide consumers in Australia with an easy way to connect with trades and services from a wide range of categories including electrical, mechanical, security, health, property services and many more.

"End the frustration and save valuable time in finding an honest, reliable and trustworthy tradie in your area," the spokesperson noted, adding that consumers can use TRADE-WORX to quickly find local trades and services willing to perform those long overdue jobs or respond to an emergency.

In addition to being desktop and mobile friendly, the new TRADE-WORX website offers competitive pricing and 365-day advertising. The site is Australian owned and operated and easy to use.

"Trades and services can upload up to 10 photos of their business and services," the spokesperson noted, adding that they can also opt for a Featured Ad or Top Up Ad notation on the site.

"Thanks to TRADE-WORX, you can advertise your services to 24-plus million Australians."

TRADE-WORX currently covers a number of locations throughout Australia, including Western Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and others.

The user-friendly site is easy to use and features the wide selection of trade and service categories on the home page; each category is then broken down into a number of more specific services.

For example, for homeowners who need help with landscape and gardening tasks, they can select from lawn mowing and slashing; tree removal, gates and fencing; earthmoving and boring; equipment hire and supplies and a more general "other" category.

